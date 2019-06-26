Man charged with impaired driving after woman injured in collision in Essa: OPP

A 26-year-old Alliston man has been charged with impaired driving after a woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision in Essa Township, Ont., in the early morning hours of Saturday, OPP say.

Steven Stewart has been charged with two counts of operation while impaired and with dangerous operation causing bodily harm, police say.

Officers responded to the scene at about 2 a.m., OPP say, and identified a female driver as being under 18. She was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The male driver was also transported to a local hospital for precautionary reasons, officers said.

During the investigation, police say it was discovered that the male driver was impaired by alcohol.

His licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for seven days, OPP say.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bradford in July.

