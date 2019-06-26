West Vancouver police impound McLaren supercar minutes after it’s driven off the lot

West Vancouver police impounded a McLaren supercar this month just minutes after its owner drove the vehicle away from the dealership.

According to West Vancouver police, a traffic patrol officer spotted the 2019 McLaren 600LT speeding westbound on Highway 1 near 15th Street on Monday, June 17.

Officers clocked the vehicle travelling at about 161 kilometres per hour in a 90-kilometre-per-hour zone, police said.

Officers stopped the vehicle near Cypress Bowl Road, where the driver allegedly told the officer he had just left the dealership 10 minutes prior.

West Vancouver police said the vehicle was towed from the scene and impounded for seven days for excessive speeding.

The 39-year-old driver was also issued a $368 violation ticket.

Excessive speeding also comes with three driver penalty points plus a driver risk premium, which translates to a $384 hit on the driver’s insurance.