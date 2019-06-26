Woman taken to hospital for smoke inhalation after Saint John house fire

A house fire in Saint John, N.B., on Tuesday sent one woman to hospital.

Saint John Fire says the blaze began on the back deck of the home on Duke Street West.

READ MORE: 5 people temporarily displaced from Moncton home due to pepper spray

The fire than climbed the back of the house to the roof of the building.

Global News has learned that the woman who was sent to hospital has since been released.

With files from Silas Brown