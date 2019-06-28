A look at what’s open and closed Canada Day in Winnipeg

As many Winnipeggers sit back and reflect on what makes being in Canada so great, some businesses will be adjusting hours on July 1.

Here’s a quick guide to get through the day:

Errands:

All City of Winnipeg civic offices are closed.

Provincial offices are closed, most federal buildings are closed

Garbage and recycling collection will take place

Canada Post will be closed and will not deliver mail

The city’s help line, 311, will be available 24/7

Transportation:

Winnipeg Transit will be running on a Sunday schedule.

Free Canada Day Shuttle service linking The Forks and Osborne Village, operating from noon until 12 a.m.

Shopping:

Kildonan Place: Closed

Polo Park: Closed

Garden City Shopping Centre: Closed

St. Vital Mall: Closed

Outlet Collection Winnipeg: Closed

Grant Park Shopping Centre: Closed

Some amenities, such as movie theatres, will be open at malls.

Some grocery and big box stores have limited hours. Check your local store for details

Most Manitoba Liquor Marts are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Recreation:

Indoor pools will be closed in Winnipeg.

Weather permitting, all outdoor pools will be open.

The following wading pools will be open as well weather permitting:

Central Park

Dakota Park

Machray Park

Shaughnessy Park

West Kildonan Memorial CC

Westdale

Spray pads open from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.:

Central Corydon Community Centre – River Heights Site

Central Park

Fort Rouge Park

Freight House Outdoor Pool Spray Pad

Gateway Recreation Centre

Jill Officer Park

Linden Woods Community Centre

Lindsey Wilson Park

Machray Park

Old Ex Park

Park City West Community Centre

Provencher Park

Shaughnessy Park

South Winnipeg Community Centre – Waverley Heights Site

St. James Assiniboia Centennial Pool

St. Norbert Community Centre

Sturgeon Heights Community Centre

Valley Gardens Community Centre

Vimy Ridge Memorial Park

West Kildonan Memorial Community Centre

Westdale

City golf courses: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Attractions:

Canadian Museum for Human Rights: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Manitoba Museum: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Assiniboine Park Zoo: 9:00 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Manitoba Children’s Museum: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

