June 28, 2019 6:00 am

A look at what’s open and closed Canada Day in Winnipeg

By Writer / Producer  Global News

Most Winnipeg stores and offices will be closed on Canada Day

Sharon Pfeifer / Global News
As many Winnipeggers sit back and reflect on what makes being in Canada so great, some businesses will be adjusting hours on July 1.

Here’s a quick guide to get through the day:

Errands:

  • All City of Winnipeg civic offices are closed.
  • Provincial offices are closed, most federal buildings are closed
  • Garbage and recycling collection will take place
  • Canada Post will be closed and will not deliver mail
  • The city’s help line, 311, will be available 24/7

Transportation:

Winnipeg Transit will be running on a Sunday schedule.

Free Canada Day Shuttle service linking The Forks and Osborne Village, operating from noon until 12 a.m.

Shopping:

  • Kildonan Place: Closed
  • Polo Park: Closed
  • Garden City Shopping Centre: Closed
  • St. Vital Mall: Closed
  • Outlet Collection Winnipeg: Closed
  • Grant Park Shopping Centre: Closed
  • Some amenities, such as movie theatres, will be open at malls.
  • Some grocery and big box stores have limited hours. Check your local store for details
  • Most Manitoba Liquor Marts are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Recreation:

Indoor pools will be closed in Winnipeg.

Weather permitting, all outdoor pools will be open.

The following wading pools will be open as well weather permitting:

  • Central Park
  • Dakota Park
  • Machray Park
  • Shaughnessy Park
  • West Kildonan Memorial CC
  • Westdale

Spray pads open from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.:

  • Central Corydon Community Centre – River Heights Site
  • Central Park
  • Fort Rouge Park
  • Freight House Outdoor Pool Spray Pad
  • Gateway Recreation Centre
  • Jill Officer Park
  • Linden Woods Community Centre
  • Lindsey Wilson Park
  • Machray Park
  • Old Ex Park
  • Park City West Community Centre
  • Provencher Park
  • Shaughnessy Park
  • South Winnipeg Community Centre – Waverley Heights Site
  • St. James  Assiniboia Centennial Pool
  • St. Norbert Community Centre
  • Sturgeon Heights Community Centre
  • Valley Gardens Community Centre
  • Vimy Ridge Memorial Park
  • West Kildonan Memorial Community Centre
  • Westdale

City golf courses: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Attractions:

  • Canadian Museum for Human Rights: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Manitoba Museum: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Assiniboine Park Zoo: 9:00 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Manitoba Children’s Museum: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

