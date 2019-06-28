A look at what’s open and closed Canada Day in Winnipeg
As many Winnipeggers sit back and reflect on what makes being in Canada so great, some businesses will be adjusting hours on July 1.
Here’s a quick guide to get through the day:
Errands:
- All City of Winnipeg civic offices are closed.
- Provincial offices are closed, most federal buildings are closed
- Garbage and recycling collection will take place
- Canada Post will be closed and will not deliver mail
- The city’s help line, 311, will be available 24/7
Transportation:
Winnipeg Transit will be running on a Sunday schedule.
Free Canada Day Shuttle service linking The Forks and Osborne Village, operating from noon until 12 a.m.
Shopping:
- Kildonan Place: Closed
- Polo Park: Closed
- Garden City Shopping Centre: Closed
- St. Vital Mall: Closed
- Outlet Collection Winnipeg: Closed
- Grant Park Shopping Centre: Closed
- Some amenities, such as movie theatres, will be open at malls.
- Some grocery and big box stores have limited hours. Check your local store for details
- Most Manitoba Liquor Marts are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Recreation:
Indoor pools will be closed in Winnipeg.
Weather permitting, all outdoor pools will be open.
The following wading pools will be open as well weather permitting:
- Central Park
- Dakota Park
- Machray Park
- Shaughnessy Park
- West Kildonan Memorial CC
- Westdale
Spray pads open from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.:
- Central Corydon Community Centre – River Heights Site
- Central Park
- Fort Rouge Park
- Freight House Outdoor Pool Spray Pad
- Gateway Recreation Centre
- Jill Officer Park
- Linden Woods Community Centre
- Lindsey Wilson Park
- Machray Park
- Old Ex Park
- Park City West Community Centre
- Provencher Park
- Shaughnessy Park
- South Winnipeg Community Centre – Waverley Heights Site
- St. James Assiniboia Centennial Pool
- St. Norbert Community Centre
- Sturgeon Heights Community Centre
- Valley Gardens Community Centre
- Vimy Ridge Memorial Park
- West Kildonan Memorial Community Centre
- Westdale
City golf courses: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Attractions:
- Canadian Museum for Human Rights: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Manitoba Museum: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Assiniboine Park Zoo: 9:00 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Manitoba Children’s Museum: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
