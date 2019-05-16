CMHR offering two-day summer tickets

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights (CMHR) is making some changes this summer to encourage visitors to take in the full range of exhibits.

Jacques Lavergne, CMHR’s vice-president of visitor experience and engagement, said Thursday the museum is expanding its hours and offering new two-day tickets.

“Many out-of-town visitors have told us that one day is not enough time to explore everything they want to see in the museum,” he said.

“A two-day ticket will allow them to journey through the galleries at their leisure, with time for rest breaks, lunch and browsing in the boutique.”

The two-day tickets – which will be available as of Saturday – will be available for $30 for consecutive days, vs. a single-day price of $21.

That’s not the only change to the museum’s summer programming, however.

The CMHR will also be open seven days a week, including holidays, until after Labour Day, and is introducing a new schedule of gallery and architecture tours on Saturday.

Special events for Doors Open Winnipeg, Asian Heritage Month, Pride Week, and more are also in the works for the summer months.

