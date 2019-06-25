Winnipeg Jets pass on qualifying offers to 5 players, including Beaulieu and Morrow

The Winnipeg Jets made qualifying offers to six of their restricted free agents before today’s deadline, but they passed on five other players.

The Jets tendered qualifying offers to Patrik Laine, Kyle Connor, Andrew Copp, Neal Pionk, Nelson Nogier, and Eric Comrie. But the Jets opted not to make offers to five other restricted free agents. Defencemen Nathan Beaulieu, Joe Morrow, and Jimmy Oligny, as well as forward Marko Dano and goalie Ken Appleby all didn’t receive qualifying offers from the Jets.

All five players who didn’t get an offer will become unrestricted free agents on July 1. But the Jets can still sign these players to a lower contract if a player wants to stay.

To be considered a qualifying offer, the team’s offer must be at least 110 per cent of a player’s base salary if their salary is less than, or equal to $660,000 per year, 105 per cent if the salary falls between $660,000 and $1-million or 100 per cent if the base salary exceeds $1 million per season.

Beaulieu, 26, was acquired by the Jets at the trade deadline, and recorded five assists in 18 regular season games. He didn’t dress in the playoffs.

Morrow, 26, appeared in 41 games in his second season with the club. He had one goal and six assists. Last season, Morrow also didn’t get a qualifying offer from the Jets, but he was later re-signed as a free agent.

Oligny, 26, spent last season with the Manitoba Moose after being acquired in a trade. He had two goals and eight assists in 32 AHL games with Manitoba.

Dano, 24, also spent much of last season with the Jets’ farm team. After the Jets plucked him off waivers from the Colorado Avalanche, he scored 12 goals with 18 assists in 51 games with the Moose.

Appleby, 24, split last season between the Moose and the ECHL’s Jacksonville Icemen.

The Jets retain the rights of the six players who received a qualifying offer and they are are now free to sign new contracts with the Jets.