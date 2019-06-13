Winnipeg Jets’ preseason schedule includes a visit from Stanley Cup champs

The Winnipeg Jets have released their seven-game exhibition schedule, and the highlight is a Sept. 20 face-off at Bell MTS Place versus the Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues.

It will be the first meeting between the teams since the Blues eliminated the Jets in Game Six of their first-round series back on Apr. 20 at the Enterprise Center.

The Jets will also include traditional preseason home-and-home series versus Edmonton, Calgary, and Minnesota. Winnipeg will open on the road against the Oilers on Sept. 16 at Rogers Place before returning home to host the Wild on Sept. 18.

After the much-anticipated match-up versus the Blues, the Jets will begin a home-and-home series against Heritage Classic opponent Calgary on Sept. 22 at Bell MTS Place before heading to the Scotiabank Saddledome for the rematch on Sept. 24

Edmonton will round out the home portion of the Jets exhibition schedule on Sept. 26 before Winnipeg heads to St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center for a matinee tilt against the Wild on Sept. 29.