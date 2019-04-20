NewsAlert: Jets eliminated from playoffs

ST. LOUIS – The Winnipeg Jets have been eliminated from the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Jaden Schwartz had a hat trick as the St. Louis Blues beat Winnipeg 3-2 on Saturday to take their first-round series in six games.

Dustin Byfuglien and Bryan Little scored for the Jets.

Game 6 was the first contest in the best-of-seven set won by the home team, with Winnipeg dropping all three games at Bell MTS Place.

The Jets join the Flames as the second Canadian team ousted from the post-season after Calgary fell in five games to the Colorado Avalanche on Friday.

More coming.