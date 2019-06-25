Winnipeg Jets unveil 2019-20 regular season schedule

The Winnipeg Jets released their season and home opening dates of Thursday, Oct. 3 at the NY Rangers and Thursday, Oct. 10 versus the Minnesota Wild last week. Now Jets fans have a chance to study the other 80 games of the upcoming campaign.

That kickoff game at Madison Square Garden against former team mate Jacob Trouba and the Broadway Blueshirts will be followed by three other road games in New Jersey, Brooklyn, and Pittsburgh. The Jets will also close out their schedule with a three-game trip through Calgary, Colorado, and Arizona.

Winnipeg’s longest homestand will start Oct. 13 against Pittsburgh and wind up five games later with the Oct. 26 Heritage Classic versus the Calgary Flames in Regina.

The Jets will also play play six straight games at Bell MTS Place from Feb8 – Feb. 18 — highlighted by Jacob Trouba’s only visit of the season to Winnipeg with the Rangers on Feb. 11.

Some of the other “marquee” games on the home schedule include the lone appearance of Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers on Oct. 20.

The Stanley Cup Champion St. Louis Blues play their first of two games in Winnipeg out of the Christmas Break on Dec. 27. That game versus the Blues will be sandwiched by the annual visits of Montreal and Toronto on Dec. 23 and Jan. 2, respectively.

The arch rival Nashville Predators make their first appearance in the ‘Peg on Jan. 12 and circle Friday, January 17th for what should be another barn burner versus the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Jets will also play a total of nine back to back games, including a pair of weekend double dips on home ice in just more than a one-week span when Boston and St. Louis visit on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, followed by Ottawa and Chicago on Feb. 8 and 9.