Regina police charge 2 in connection to recent auto theft

The Regina Police Service say they have charged a man, 36, and woman, 35, in connection to a recent auto theft.

Police said they received a report of a vehicle driving erratically westbound on Victoria Avenue from Park Street on Tuesday shortly after 12 a.m.

Officers located the stolen vehicle pulling into a parking lot of a business in the 900 block of Arcola Avenue.

Police said they followed the man and woman into the business and made the arrests.

As part of the investigation, police said they seized a loaded .22 calibre revolver.

Jason Lee Sparvier and Chelsea Lynn Dufresne, both of Regina, are facing charges that include possessing stolen property over $5,000.

According to police, Sparvier is also being charged with possessing a firearm.

Sparvier will appear in court on Tuesday afternoon, while Dufresne will be in court on July 29.