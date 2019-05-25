Regina police search for suspects in connection with early morning car theft

Regina police are on the hunt for two suspects responsible for a robbery near Carlton Park on Saturday morning.

A 28-year-old man had his vehicle stolen in the 6000 block of 8th Avenue around 6 a.m.

He was reportedly driving when a man and woman approached the vehicle. The man allegedly hit the victim on the head and demanded he get out of the vehicle.

The victim suffered minor injuries and declined help from EMS.

According to police, the victim “recently befriended” the couple before the robbery.

The male suspect was wearing a hat. He is described as Indigenous with an earring and tattoos on his neck.

The woman is also Indigenous. She is in her late 20s with long black and blonde hair.

Anyone with information can call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

