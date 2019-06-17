Crime
Regina police charge man, 24, in relation to auto theft investigation

Regina police say a 24-year-old man is facing multiple charges in relation to an ongoing auto theft investigation.

The Regina Police Service say they have charged a 24-year-old man in relation to an auto-theft investigation.

Police said they located a stolen vehicle travelling near Dewdney Avenue and Broad Street at about 6 p.m. on Friday.

Officers followed the vehicle to the Ingersoll Crescent and Coventry Road area before it was abandoned by the driver.

The suspect was located on foot on Cecil Crescent shortly after with the help of the canine unit, according to police.

Officers said the man was bitten by a police dog and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Further investigation linked the suspects to another auto theft in May.

Regina’s Breland Emile Louison is facing charges that include two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and theft of a motor vehicle.

