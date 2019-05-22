Regina woman upset after daughter’s dance bag stolen from vehicle

A Regina mom is trying to understand why someone would steal her daughter’s dance bag after she says her vehicle was broken into Tuesday night.

“It wouldn’t have any value to anybody unless you’re on stage,” Eva Backstrom said. “This is stuff that would only fit someone who is in dance.”

Backstrom says she was looking for her 11-year-old daughter’s inhaler Wednesday morning and when she checked the car she noticed someone had forced their way in and rummaged through the vehicle.

At first, she didn’t notice the bag was gone until she searched the house and realized her daughter had left it in the vehicle. At that point, Backstrom says she realized that someone also stole tickets to her daughter’s upcoming recital that were in the glove box.

“Needless to say it was pretty gut-wrenching, to know that someone would take from a kid,” Backstrom said. “The tickets have no value to anyone, really. It’s not like it was tickets to go see Red Green or Godsmack or anyone else coming to Regina that’s big name, it was to a local dance studio.”

As a single mom going to university, Backstrom says she can’t afford to replace the contents of the bag in time for the recital this weekend.

“It had a pair of jazz shoes, ballet shoes, a couple pairs of tights, her favourite yoga shorts — typical dance bag stuff,” Backstrom said.

“I don’t get paid until the end of the month, so again, joys of being on a student income when things come in at the end of the month.”

After taking to social media, members of the community have offered to replace some of the stolen items and Backstrom is hoping to have everything in time for her daughter to participate.

“This was supposed to be my last recital and I wanted to be a part of it and this was one of my favourite themes that we’ve had,” her daughter Amara said.

“To steal from a child — why would they do it?”