Crime
June 25, 2019 1:03 pm

Bail granted to man accused of impaired driving resulting in death of Regent Park mother

By Crime Specialist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: A Toronto man facing charges of impaired driving causing death has been released on $20,000 bail. Catherine McDonald with the story.

A A

A Toronto man accused of driving while impaired by drugs causing the death of a mother of three and allegedly fleeing the scene has been granted bail.

A Crown attorney consented to the release of 40-year-old Joshua Smoke on $20,000 bail. Smoke’s parents will act as his sureties.

Smoke was arrested last Thursday around 1:15 p.m. after the driver of a Honda SUV lost control and mounted the southeast corner of Dundas Street and Regent Park Boulevard, striking 39-year-old Ismathara Ratna.

Story continues below

Ratna was pronounced dead at the scene. Police allege the driver fled the scene and was arrested a short time later.

READ MORE: Woman dead after being struck by car in Regent Park, driver arrested

Smoke is charged with impaired operation of a conveyance by drugs causing death, dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death, failure to stop at an accident causing death, driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

As part of the condition of Smoke’s release, he must live with his parents under house arrest, except for medical emergencies, when in the presence of a surety or while attending a treatment program for alcohol or substance abuse. Smoke is also forbidden from operating a motor vehicle or being in the driver’s seat of a motor vehicle.

WATCH (June 20, 2019): ‘Everyone is so sad and so shocked’ — Friends, family grieve after woman fatally struck by vehicle in Regent Park

After court, the accused avoided a Global News camera and refused to comment on the allegations.

Court documents obtained by Global News find that Smoke was convicted of driving without a proper licence in October 2017 and was fined $325. In September 2018, he was convicted of careless driving and given a $500 fine.

The accused is set to return to court in August.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Dundas Street and Regent Park Boulevard
impaired by drugs
Impaired Driving Causing Death
Ismathara Ratna
Joshua Smoke
Joshua Smoke bail
Regent park death
Regent Park hit and Run
Regent Park woman killed
Toronto Police
woman hit by car Regent Park

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.