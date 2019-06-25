Bail granted to man accused of impaired driving resulting in death of Regent Park mother

A Toronto man accused of driving while impaired by drugs causing the death of a mother of three and allegedly fleeing the scene has been granted bail.

A Crown attorney consented to the release of 40-year-old Joshua Smoke on $20,000 bail. Smoke’s parents will act as his sureties.

Smoke was arrested last Thursday around 1:15 p.m. after the driver of a Honda SUV lost control and mounted the southeast corner of Dundas Street and Regent Park Boulevard, striking 39-year-old Ismathara Ratna.

Ratna was pronounced dead at the scene. Police allege the driver fled the scene and was arrested a short time later.

Smoke is charged with impaired operation of a conveyance by drugs causing death, dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death, failure to stop at an accident causing death, driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

As part of the condition of Smoke’s release, he must live with his parents under house arrest, except for medical emergencies, when in the presence of a surety or while attending a treatment program for alcohol or substance abuse. Smoke is also forbidden from operating a motor vehicle or being in the driver’s seat of a motor vehicle.

After court, the accused avoided a Global News camera and refused to comment on the allegations.

Court documents obtained by Global News find that Smoke was convicted of driving without a proper licence in October 2017 and was fined $325. In September 2018, he was convicted of careless driving and given a $500 fine.

The accused is set to return to court in August.