Woman dead after being struck by car in Regent Park, alleged impaired driver arrested

Toronto police say a woman is dead after she was struck by a car in Regent Park Thursday afternoon.

Police said they were called to Regent Park Boulevard and Dundas Street at 1:20 p.m. for reports of a collision.

A vehicle in the area reportedly struck a fire hydrant and a pole, as well as a pedestrian, before the driver allegedly fled the scene on foot, police said.

A police spokesperson told Global News the woman who was struck by the vehicle was severely injured and died at the scene.

Investigators said the male driver has since been arrested for impaired driving.

Roads are closed in the area as police investigate.