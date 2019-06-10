Man dead after being run over while repairing truck in Pickering, police say

Durham Regional Police say a 55-year-old Pickering man died late Sunday after he was run over while making repairs underneath a truck.

Police said they received a call around 11:15 p.m. for reports of a person who had been run over by a vehicle on Alliance Road in Pickering.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located the man with serious injuries and he later died.

READ MORE: Man dead after industrial accident in Mississauga’s east end

Investigators said it appears a Peterbilt transport truck was stopped in a private lot when the driver of the vehicle exited and attempted to make repairs underneath the truck.

Police said one of the owners of the truck then entered the vehicle and attempted to move it while not knowing that the man was underneath.

While moving the truck, the victim underneath was dragged and fatally injured, officers said.

READ MORE: Police say one worker injured in downtown Oshawa after roof, wall collapses

Police said the 22-year-old man who moved the truck remained on scene and tried to help the victim.

He has not been charged, but police said they are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5256 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.