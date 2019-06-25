Military to publicly rededicate Afghan War memorial in August after outcry

The Canadian military will publicly rededicate a memorial to fallen soldiers in the Afghan War in August.

Global News has confirmed a report by CBC News that there will be a ceremony this summer to rededicate the cenotaph, which was brought back from the Kandahar Airfield and then placed in a restricted zone of the new military headquarters in Ottawa in May without any notice being given to families.

Letters have started going out to military families advising them of the change and inviting them to take part.

A public announcement of the change is expected in the coming days once all families have been notified, an official told Global News.

Senior military staff dedicated the memorial, which bears the names and faces of Canadian soldiers killed in Afghanistan, in a secret ceremony on May 13.

No public notice was given until May 16.

Outcry from military families and politicians over the secret dedication prompted Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Jonathan Vance to make a public apology for how it was handled. He said no harm was intended but that the decision to put the memorial in a restricted zone was an attempt to keep it safe from vandalism.

Another factor was the fact that another public monument to the Afghan War was already being planned by Veterans Affairs Canada.

The National Capital Commission officially approved the site for that second memorial last week: it will be located on the east end of the Canadian War Museum.

It is not yet clear where the Kandahar Airfield cenotaph will be relocated to once it is moved this summer.

Officials said more details will be available shortly.