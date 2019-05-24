Top soldier apologizes after outcry over restricted Afghanistan memorial, pledges to make it public

Canada’s top soldier is apologizing after the decision to put a memorial to fallen Canadian soldiers in Afghanistan in a restricted zone prompted outcry from veterans and families of fallen soldiers.

In a statement issued Friday afternoon, Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Jonathan Vance said he takes “full responsibility” for the hurt done to veterans and their families after the memorial brought back from the Kandahar Airfield was dedicated in secret in a new Afghanistan Memorial Hall at military offices in Ottawa and placed behind a restricted security perimeter. Vance added that it will now be made public.

“The best of intentions have led to unintended harm. When it comes to the opening last week of the Afghanistan Memorial Hall at the new National Defence Headquarters, we unintentionally went down that path,” said Vance in a statement shared with media.

“We owe the family and friends of our Fallen, all who served in Afghanistan, and Canadians an apology for not properly including you and not properly communicating with you. I am truly sorry for our insensitivity and the pain, anger and frustration that this decision caused you. I accept full responsibility for it all.”

He then added, “the Afghanistan Memorial Hall will become accessible to all who come and wish to see it.”

The dedication of the memorial took place on May 13 but no public statement or notice was given until May 16.

