Tim Houston boots MLA Alana Paon from N.S. PC caucus

Nova Scotia PC Leader Tim Houston has removed MLA Alana Paon from his party’s caucus.

Houston announced the decision on Monday. The move comes after Paon, MLA for Cape Breton-Richmond, lost out on office rent after she failed to comply with a motion from the House of Assembly management commission to have the driveway to her constituency office in St. Peters, N.S., paved.

The paving was necessary to bring her office in line with the province’s accessibility rules.

When she failed to do so, she lost out on her ability to be reimbursed for her office rent. According to Paon’s expense claims, that amounts to approximately $1,500 a month.

Hosuton says the spat over the accessibility of her constituency office was the “final straw” in a series of issues and concerns that he had attempted to resolve with Paon.

“Her unfounded and mean-spirited comments made publicly, while arguing against the requirement to have an office which meets the needs of people with disabilities, are completely unacceptable,” said Houston in a statement posted to the PC party’s website.

“It is regretful that the Speaker and members of the House of Assembly Management Commission were subjected to unfair accusations by Ms. Paon.”

Details on what comments Houston was referring to were not immediately available.

Houston is set to address media later this afternoon.

More to come