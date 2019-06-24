Adopt A Pal: Big, sweet lap dog looking for new family

Every Monday on Adopt a Pal, Global News Morning features rescues in Manitoba to help them find forever homes.

This week, Jenn’s Furry Friends Rescue brings a treat-loving pooch who is sweet as pie.

Nellie came from up north and when first brought in, was underweight and missing a lot of fur. Now, Nellie has since gained 20 pounds and is a fuzzy, furry playful dog. Nellie enjoys her treats and aims to be as patient as possible when given the chance to get one.

READ MORE: Adopt A Pal: Quiet dogs start the week on a playful note

Nellie is now much healthier and is eager to find her new home. She’s been working on her social skills and does well with dogs her size. She also enjoys people and would like someone to spend a lot of time with and would enjoy a family with kids.

Jenn’s Fury Friends Rescue focuses on helping dogs with bigger medical issues in order to ensure they get the proper care, no matter the condition.

More on the rescue and the available animals can be found here.

WATCH: Adopt A Pal: Jenn’s Fury Friend Rescue