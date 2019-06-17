Adopt A Pal: Quiet dogs start the week on a playful note

Every Monday on Adopt a Pal, Global News Morning features rescues in Manitoba to help them find forever homes.

This week, Spirit of Hope Rescue brings us two dogs search for their forever home.

Ashley is five months old and was rescued from Northern Manitoba. Ashley is a little timid at first, but if given a chance to sniff you, she will warm-up very easily. She also enjoys playtime, yet does so in a quiet manner.

Mila had to have her eyes removed because of neglect by previous owners. While she doesn’t have sight, Mila makes up for it with her hearing. She has started playing catch with her fosters and has been able to easily get around the house.

The rescue is always looking for new fosters to join. Spirit of Hope doesn’t have a shelter, so more the more fosters that are board, the more dogs they are able to help out.

The shelter is also searching for donations to help with vet costs to help ensure the dogs are as healthy as they can be before going to their new family.

