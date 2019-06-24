Crime
OPP investigating suspicious fire in Springwater, Ont.

OPP are investigating a suspicious fire that took place in Springwater, Ont., on Thursday night.

Officers are investigating a suspicious fire that occurred on Thursday night in Springwater, Ont., OPP say.

At about 11:47 p.m., first responders attended County Road 90 after receiving reports of a structure-related fire at a local campground, police say.

An on-scene investigation revealed that a trailer was on fire, officers say. The trailer was extinguished and there were no reported injuries, police add.

The OPP is continuing to investigate the incident.

