E-bike rider dead after Monday morning collision in Nepean
Ottawa police say a person riding an e-bike has died after a collision with a car on Monday morning.
According to Ottawa police, the collision occurred on West Hunt Club Road near Cleopatra Drive and Merivale Road. Police have closed the road while the traffic unit investigates.
According to police, the collision occurred shortly before 7 a.m.
Police later confirmed that the victim succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead on scene. Caution tape could be seen blocking off the area where police were investigating.
Police say West Hunt Club Road will be closed for the next several hours while the investigation continues. They are asking motorists to avoid the area for the time being.
No charges have been laid in the incident and police are unable to identify the victim at this time.
More to come.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.