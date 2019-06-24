E-bike rider dead after Monday morning collision in Nepean

Ottawa police say a person riding an e-bike has died after a collision with a car on Monday morning.

According to Ottawa police, the collision occurred on West Hunt Club Road near Cleopatra Drive and Merivale Road. Police have closed the road while the traffic unit investigates.

According to police, the collision occurred shortly before 7 a.m.

Road closure alert: West Hunt Club is closed between Cleopatra and Merivale road due to a collision with injuries, avoid the area pls.#otttraffic #ottnews — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) June 24, 2019

Police later confirmed that the victim succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead on scene. Caution tape could be seen blocking off the area where police were investigating.

UPDATE: Sadly, an individual has succumbed to their injuries as a result of the collision. @OPScollisions will be on scene investigating for the next several hours. Please avoid the area. No further information available at this time. #ottnews #otttraffic https://t.co/L8etIiklJR — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) June 24, 2019

Police say West Hunt Club Road will be closed for the next several hours while the investigation continues. They are asking motorists to avoid the area for the time being.

No charges have been laid in the incident and police are unable to identify the victim at this time.

More to come.