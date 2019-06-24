Heavy police presence in southwest Edmonton after alleged hit-and-run Sunday night

There was a heavy police presence in a southwest Edmonton neighbourhood on Sunday night as officers were searching for suspects in a hit-and-run involving a stolen vehicle, according to authorities.

Police said a reportedly stolen vehicle was recognized by a patrol car, and while officers did not pursue it, the vehicle began driving erratically.

It hit several vehicles in the Magrath area before suspects got out and took off on foot, according to police.

A section of Magrath Boulevard just east of Rabbit Hill Road was closed off around 10 p.m. for the search, which involved both officers on the ground and the Air 1 police helicopter in the sky.

A truck was seen being hooked up to a tow truck, but police did not say if it was the suspect vehicle.

It’s not known if any arrests were made or injuries occurred. Global News has requested more information from police on what happened.

