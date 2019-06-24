House fire displaces 5 in Fredericton, N.B.

A house fire in Fredericton, N.B., has displaced five people, the Canadian Red Cross said on Monday.

The fire at the two-storey home on Forest Hill Road was first reported at 3 a.m.

Richard Clark woke up to a fire that destroyed his home. He is waiting for Red Cross to assist him with housing. He says his biggest worry is finding a new home for his children. @Global_NB #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/acPErEgpQj — Megan Yamoah (@MeganYamoah) June 24, 2019

The Canadian Red Cross says the fire was mostly confined to an apartment at the rear of the home but that the blaze sent smoke throughout the structure.

Volunteers with the Red Cross have arranged emergency lodging and meals for two adults who lived in the apartment, as well as a man and his two adult sons who were living in the main portion of the home.