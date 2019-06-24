Fire
June 24, 2019 8:23 am
Updated: June 24, 2019 9:15 am

House fire displaces 5 in Fredericton, N.B.

Richard Clark poses in front of his home on Forest Hill Road in Fredericton, N.S., after a fire that occurred on the morning of June 24, 2019.

Megan Yamoah/Global News
A house fire in Fredericton, N.B., has displaced five people, the Canadian Red Cross said on Monday.

The fire at the two-storey home on Forest Hill Road was first reported at 3 a.m.

The Canadian Red Cross says the fire was mostly confined to an apartment at the rear of the home but that the blaze sent smoke throughout the structure.

Volunteers with the Red Cross have arranged emergency lodging and meals for two adults who lived in the apartment, as well as a man and his two adult sons who were living in the main portion of the home.

