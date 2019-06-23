Crime
N.B. man charged with impaired driving causing death following single-vehicle crash

A 27-year-old man is facing charges in connection with a single-vehicle crash in southwestern New Brunswick that left one woman dead.

New Brunswick RCMP say they responded to the crash on Clarence Ridge Road in Rollingdam, N.B., on Saturday at 11:50 p.m.

Police believe the driver of an SUV lost control, causing the vehicle to roll over several times.

A 27-year-old woman from Johnson Settlement, N.B., died at the scene.

Four other passengers were taken to hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Kyle Robert Hargrove of Bocebec, N.B., has been arrested and charged with impaired driving causing death.

He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Saint John provincial court on Monday for a bail hearing.

Crime
Fatal Crash
fatal crash impaired driving
Impaired Driving
Impaired Driving Causing Death
Johnson Settlement
Kyle Hargrove
Kyle Robert Hargrove
N.B.
New Brunswick
New Brunswick RCMP
Rollingdam
Saint John

