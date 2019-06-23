N.B. man charged with impaired driving causing death following single-vehicle crash
A 27-year-old man is facing charges in connection with a single-vehicle crash in southwestern New Brunswick that left one woman dead.
New Brunswick RCMP say they responded to the crash on Clarence Ridge Road in Rollingdam, N.B., on Saturday at 11:50 p.m.
READ MORE: Police investigating robbery at Needs Convenience in Halifax
Police believe the driver of an SUV lost control, causing the vehicle to roll over several times.
A 27-year-old woman from Johnson Settlement, N.B., died at the scene.
Four other passengers were taken to hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
READ MORE: Serious collision in Hammonds Plains, N.S., sends two teens to hospital: RCMP
Kyle Robert Hargrove of Bocebec, N.B., has been arrested and charged with impaired driving causing death.
He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Saint John provincial court on Monday for a bail hearing.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.