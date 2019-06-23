Over 110 firefighters sent to Rosemont condo building fire

Close to 30 people were rushed out of their homes after a fire broke out in a three-storey building in Montreal’s Rosemont-Petite-Patrie borough.

The Montreal fire department said it received a call for a burning smell shortly before noon on Sunday.

Flames quickly spread across the residential and commercial building, which includes 17 condos and two businesses, on Bélanger Street near de Normanville.

Over 110 firefighters fought the blaze for nearly three hours, according to the fire department.

The building suffered considerable damage but no one was injured in the fire.

Residents of the building were not allowed to go back home on Sunday.

The Red Cross gave assistance to 25 of the fire victims by providing shelter, food and clothing. Red Cross spokesperson Sylvie Levasseur said the other victims are safe and staying with family. She also said that they are still trying to reach one of the residents.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.