Officers make pair of arrests after back-to-back foot chases in Kelowna

Two Kelowna RCMP downtown enforcement officers deserved a break after two chases on foot led to two arrests on Thursday night in Kelowna.

The first followed a bear spray attack where police say a man sprayed another man at Bernard Avenue and Water Street.

The attack “impacted numerous innocent bystanders in the immediate vicinity of the assault,” according to Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey of the Kelowna RCMP.

The officers chased on foot and arrested a 28-year-old man from Lake Country.

Soon after the first pursuit, the officers were told about a woman who allegedly threw a planter through a window at a downtown business.

The 29-year-old suspect tried to evade officers on foot but was caught and arrested.

Both suspects could face criminal charges.