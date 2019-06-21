Selkirk RCMP seize meth, heroin in raid on Interlake drug ring

A large-scale drug investigation in Manitoba’s Interlake region has resulted in three arrests and a laundry list of charges.

Selkirk RCMP said they began Project Deteriorate in November 2018 after discovering a drug trafficking network in Selkirk and Winnipeg that they believed was supplying drugs to communities throughout the Interlake.

A Wednesday raid on a Winnipeg residence led to the seizure of more than two kilograms of meth, a quarter ounce of fentanyl/heroin, $25,000 in cash, a Chevrolet Trax vehicle, and a taser.

“The impact of this investigation is far reaching and has affected the drug supply chain to various Interlake communities,” said Insp. Allan Hofland, officer in charge of the Selkirk RCMP.

“Our communities are seeing the negative impacts that stem from the drug trade such as property crime, assaults, robberies, and home invasions.”

Larry Albert Pottinger, 34, of Winnipeg is charged with trafficking meth, trafficking heroin, and five counts of possessing property obtained by crime.

Connie Amanda Barker, 36, of Selkirk, faces six counts of possessing property obtained by crime, trafficking meth, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon.

Lise Chantalle Malnefant, 53, of Selkirk, is charged with trafficking meth and eight counts of possessing property obtained by crime.

RCMP said the investigation is ongoing, and they’re anticipating further arrests and charges going forward.

