Man pleads guilty in March 2015 hit-and-run death of homeless man in Surrey

A man is set to be sentenced this August after pleading guilty in the fatal hit-and-run of a homeless man in Surrey more than four years ago.

In January 2018, Sukhdeep Singh was charged with dangerous driving causing death and failing to remain at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm in connection with the deadly March 12, 2015 collision caught on surveillance video.

The footage, captured by security cameras at Central City Brewing Company nearby, shows a man slowly pushing a shopping cart along the shoulder of Bridgeview Drive around 3:30 a.m.

Out of nowhere, a semi-trailer comes from behind, veers out of the lane and hits the man.

It’s unclear if the driver knew they struck someone as the semi-truck does not slow down, continuing on its way.

The victim, still in the video frame, was rushed to hospital but died a short time later.

Four days after the deadly hit-and-run, Surrey RCMP confirmed they had identified the suspect driver and spoken with him to obtain his version of what happened.

At that time, police said investigators had a mountain of work ahead of them before forwarding charges to Crown for approval, including obtaining a warrant to search and recover evidence from the vehicle involved.

Charges were eventually approved nearly three years later.

On May 6 of this year Singh pleaded guilty to the one charge of dangerous driving causing death.

He is set to be sentenced in Surrey Provincial Court on Aug. 23.