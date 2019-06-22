Evacuation order lifted for Indian Cabins community but wildfire threat remains

An evacuation order issued to residents of the northern Alberta community of Indian Cabins because of the threat of wildfire was lifted on Friday night.

Shortly before 7 p.m., the Alberta Emergency Management Agency announced on behalf of Mackenzie County officials that while residents of the community were able to return to their homes, they still “must be prepared to evacuate on short notice, and should continue to check the Mackenzie County Facebook page regarding fire activity in their area.”

“Thanks to the hard work of firefighters and the favourable weather in the area, the evacuation order for Indian Cabins has been lifted,” officials posted on the Mackenzie County Facebook page.

Indian Cabins is located about 150 kilometres north of High Level.

Officials described the Jackpot Creek wildfire, which has been posing a threat to the community, as “still active” on Friday night.

As of late Friday afternoon, the fire was about 77,500 hectares in size, according to the provincial government.

“An evacuation order continues to be in place for all residents located in the La Crete rural area east of Steep Hill Creek (Range Road 164), west of Range Road 150, south of the Peace River, (and) north of Highway 697, including the hamlet of La Crete,” Mackenzie County officials said. “An evacuation order is also in place for the Rocky Lane and High Level area north of the Peace River, west of Range Road 150, south of Highway 58, (and) south and southeast of High Level, including the Dene Tha’ First Nation’s Bushe River reserve and Beaver First Nation’s Child Lake reserve.”