Winnipeg foursome in custody after Furby zip gun raid

Winnipeg police arrested four people when they raided a Furby Street home Wednesday and seized a number of homemade ‘zip guns’.

The investigation turned up a number of improvised firing devices in various stages of completion, as well as parts to manufacture the weapons and illegal ID documents.

One of the suspects was also found with a morphine-filled syringe.

William Beaulieu, 38, faces charges of weapons trafficking, six counts of possession of an identity document, possessing property obtained by crime under $5,000, and two counts of failing to comply with conditions.

Clifford Jordan Beaulieu, 32, faces similar charges, in addition to failing to comply with a probation order and three counts of possessing a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.

Jeannine Danielle McKinney, 27, has been charged with possessing morphine, weapons trafficking, six counts of possession of an identity document, and possessing property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Tina Lousie Malcolm, 43, has been charged with failing to comply with conditions, and was processed on an outstanding warrant for failing to appear.

All four were detained in custody.

