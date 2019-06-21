Money
June 21, 2019 12:28 pm

‘I nearly fell backwards into the ditch’: Winnipeg lotto player wins $9.5m prize

By Online Journalist  Global News

Lotto winner Don Huminski

Western Canada Lottery Corporation
A Winnipeg man is $9.5 million richer after winning a Lotto Max jackpot.

Don Huminiski redeemed a free play for the June 14 draw and picked up his winning ticket at Ford’s Grocery in Winnipeg Beach, en route to his family’s cottage.

“I saw that a Manitoba ticket had won $9.5 million on the Lotto Max draw the previous night, and I said ‘wouldn’t it be funny if we won?’

“I checked my numbers a couple minutes later, and I nearly fell backwards into the ditch!”

The winner said he and his wife are going to retire and spend more time with family.

“All of a sudden it dawned on me that we’ll never have to worry about anything financial ever again,” he said.

“Knowing that we’re set feels like a huge weight is being lifted off my shoulders.”

