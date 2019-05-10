Selkirk lotto winner spins his way to $250K

A Selkirk man won big on a $5 lottery ticket.

Jim Donnelly picked up his Big Spin scratch ticket at the Red River Co-op Food Store on Selkirk’s Main Street.

The ticket is slightly different than most scratch tickets, in that if the prize is “big spin”, the winner gets $10,000 plus a chance to win even more by spinning a literal prize wheel.

Donnelly’s spin netted him a $250,000 prize.

“I’ve been playing lotteries for years,” he said. “It’s a real dream come true for me to win this prize.

“I’m always excited to win any prize. I thought I had won $10,000 – I couldn’t believe it when I found out I got to spin the wheel for even more!”

