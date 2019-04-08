Newly-minted Winnipeg millionaire looking forward to worry-free lifestyle
A Winnipeg man who won the $13.3 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot says he’s looking forward to a worry-free lifestyle after collecting his winnings.
READ MORE: $13M lottery ticket purchased in Winnipeg
“Being able to do whatever I want, whenever I want, is a dream come true,” said Murray Lewis, who bought his winning ticket at a Henderson Highway pharmacy.
“I don’t need anything fancy. Taking care of my family and being worry-free is good enough for me.”
Lewis said he’s been playing his winning numbers – 4, 13, 22, 25, 29, and 39 – for 30 years, and that they were related to his old job.
“They’re not exactly special numbers, they’re stamp numbers,” he said.
“I worked in quality assurance. I took my approval stamp number and some of the other guys’ numbers and started using them for Lotto 6/49.”
WATCH: Mega Million Choices Lottery – Dr. Michael Czubryt
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.