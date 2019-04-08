Newly-minted Winnipeg millionaire looking forward to worry-free lifestyle

A Winnipeg man who won the $13.3 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot says he’s looking forward to a worry-free lifestyle after collecting his winnings.

READ MORE: $13M lottery ticket purchased in Winnipeg

“Being able to do whatever I want, whenever I want, is a dream come true,” said Murray Lewis, who bought his winning ticket at a Henderson Highway pharmacy.

“I don’t need anything fancy. Taking care of my family and being worry-free is good enough for me.”

Lewis said he’s been playing his winning numbers – 4, 13, 22, 25, 29, and 39 – for 30 years, and that they were related to his old job.

“They’re not exactly special numbers, they’re stamp numbers,” he said.

“I worked in quality assurance. I took my approval stamp number and some of the other guys’ numbers and started using them for Lotto 6/49.”

WATCH: Mega Million Choices Lottery – Dr. Michael Czubryt