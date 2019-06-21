Saskatoon police explain delay in responding to girl’s assault complaint

Saskatoon police are explaining why there was a delay in responding to a report of a 15-year-old girl being lured from her home and hit on the head.

Earlier this week, Christine West took to social media to say it took police more than 90 minutes to respond to an attack on her daughter on June 17.

West said that following the assault, her daughter got back inside the home, locked the door and called West before calling police.

In a Facebook post, Saskatoon police said the 911 operator who took the call confirmed the teen was not seriously hurt and was safe inside.

“The call taker confirmed with victim that she was not seriously physically injured, and safe inside her residence with the door locked,” police said in the post.

“It was also confirmed that no one was attempting to gain access to the home. Given the information provided, the call was deemed to be a priority 4.”

Police say they are reviewing what happened.

