Moose Jaw police officer dismissed after several misconduct allegations

A Moose Jaw police officer has been dismissed from his duties following a lengthy investigation into several misconduct allegations.

According to police, Alan Murdock is no longer employed with Moose Jaw Police Service and is not authorized to engage in any police activity.

Moose Jaw police say they are not releasing any further information at this time.

If any members of the public have information they would like to provide to police, contact MPS at 306-694-7600.

