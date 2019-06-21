Winnipeg City Hall’s latest Kid Mayor has bold ideas for Portage and Main underground

Mayor Brian Bowman has some competition.

The City of Winnipeg has announced its new Kid Mayor, who will be joining Bowman on the job for a day in July, and the 12-year-old has some big ideas for the city.

Sadie Armstrong, a local Grade 6 student, told 680 CJOB she’s excited about the opportunity.

One of her ideas to improve Winnipeg would be to make the underground walkways below Portage and Main safer with more activity.

“During the day, there would be a family-friendly space, daycares, art space, a gym, etc. …and at night, a stage where bands and dancers and performers and stuff can do their thing for adults,” she said.

“That way it will feel safer for people who are walking down there.”

View link »

The new Kid Mayor is also a fan of supporting Winnipeg businesses, and would like to see some kind of reward program for shoppers who buy local.

“It would be kind of like Air Miles, where every time you go into a local business and buy something, you would get a certain amount of points, and you could add up those points and eventually you could get a reward,” she said.

Sadie’s other ideas include monthly tours of the city’s historic buildings, a public vegetable garden where people in need could pick up free, healthy food, and much more.

READ MORE: Winnipeg appoints first Kid Mayor and Deputy Kid Mayor

The Kid Mayor, however, isn’t able to actually affect public policy in her day on the job – although she will get to chair an Executive Policy Committee meeting and present her ideas – but Sadie said she’s just happy to have the opportunity.

Sadie will be joined by new Kid Deputy Mayor Unique Anderson.

The Kid Mayor contest, which is in its second year and is open to all Winnipeg kids between eight and 12, is a way for current lawmakers to get a glimpse into the city’s bright future, said Bowman.

“The Kid Mayor initiative provides a great opportunity for elected members to learn from our kids about how we can make Winnipeg an even greater city to live, work, and play in,” he said.

Thrilled to announce Winnipeg's next Kid Mayor, Sadie Armstrong! Sadie was identified by an independent panel of judges for her strong ideas for a better Winnipeg! Pleased to also announce our new deputy Kid Mayor, Unique Anderson>> https://t.co/KoiooiWPR7 #KidMayor #KidMayorWPG pic.twitter.com/YnRRcLMDCr — Mayor Brian Bowman (@Mayor_Bowman) June 20, 2019

WATCH: ‘Winnipeg is going to get stronger every single year’: Bowman