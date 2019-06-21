Man arrested during fatal Eau Claire apartment incident faces 22 charges

Calgary police have released more information about an incident at an Eau Claire apartment building on Tuesday in which a woman died.

Officers were executing a search warrant on a fifth-floor apartment in the 200 block of 1 Street S.E. when a woman police were attempting to take into custody went over the balcony railing and fell to the ground.

She was taken to hospital, where she later died.

One man was arrested outside the apartment.

On Friday, police said 19-year-old Andrew Alexander Carter has been charged with 22 weapons-related offences and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

In a news release, police explained the charges against Carter are in relation to two shootings, the first of which happened on Riverfront Avenue and 4 Avenue S.E. on Monday, May 6 and injured one woman. The second shooting happened on March 10, in which a gun was fired in a basement suite.

Police said further charges against Carter are likely.

ASIRT is continuing to investigate the circumstances of the Tuesday death in Eau Claire.

CPS previously stated officers had no physical interaction with the woman, and are considered witnesses. As such, they remain on active duty.