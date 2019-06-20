Crime
June 20, 2019 4:32 pm

Man charged with attempted murder after man shot in northwestern New Brunswick

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Philip Latour-Bergamo has been charged with attempted murder.

A man from Kedgwick, N.B., has been charged with attempted murder after a 60-year-old man was shot in northwestern New Brunswick earlier this week.

New Brunswick RCMP say they were called to an altercation between two men in Kedgwick River on Monday.

Police say a firearm was discharged during the altercation and the victim was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Philip Latour-Bergamo was arrested the next day in connection with the incident.

He appeared in Campbellton provincial court on Wednesday to face the attempted murder charge.

He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court again on Friday for a bail hearing.

