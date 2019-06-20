Youth soccer in Saskatoon through the words of a 4-year-old boy

Youth soccer is a sport that continues to see increasing numbers across the country and in Saskatchewan, and it’s easy to see why.

Parents only have to supply their kids a pair of running shoes or cleats if they desire, pay the enrolment fees, and their youngster is on a soccer team.

They get a jersey, work as a team, make friends, and are active.

It’s a win, win, and yet another win.

In fact, kids are starting the sport as young as four and five.

At this age, the cuteness factor is high and it’s just about those good things that getting them into the sport can bring.

Recently, Derek Bidwell mic’d up four-year-old soccer player Grayson to see what a game is like for him.

The cuteness factor in the above video is high!