Collision closes westbound lanes of Highway 97C near West Kelowna

A collision along Highway 97C near West Kelowna has resulted in the closure of the westbound lanes.

West Kelowna RCMP are calling the collision serious and emergency crews are on the scene.

The incident, which happened at approximately 8:35 a.m. is near the Highway 97 interchange.

#BCHwy97C Reports of a CLOSURE at #BCHwy97 onramp due to an vehicle incident. Crews are en route, assessment in progress. #KelownaBC #PeachlandBC #Westbank — Drive BC (@DriveBC) June 20, 2019

READ MORE: RCMP motorcycle training program underway in Kelowna

“The seriousness of the collision has prompted the sudden closure of the westbound lanes of Highway 97 C to allow emergency crews to operate and investigate,” say police.

Motorists are cautioned to monitor Drive BC and consider planning an alternate route.

Southbound traffic on Highway 97 at the connector is down to a crawl because of a serious crash on the connector. pic.twitter.com/ABy9yGZ85G — Kelly Hayes (@KelHayesGlobal) June 20, 2019

As of 10 a.m., traffic was backed up to Gorman’s mill.

If you witnessed this crash and have not yet spoken to police, you are asked to call the RCMP Central Okanagan Traffic Services at 250-491-5354 or the West Kelowna RCMP Detachment at 250-762-3300.