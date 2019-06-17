Cocaine, opioids seized during traffic stop in Otonabee-South Monaghan: OPP

A Peterborough-area man and woman face drug charges following a traffic stop by OPP on Friday evening.

Peterborough County OPP say that around 6 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle on Highway 7 in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, just east of Peterborough.

A man was initially arrested for driving while under suspension. However, police say a subsequent search of the vehicle and the vehicle’s passenger, a woman, led to the seizure of illicit drugs and cash. Both the driver and passenger were arrested.

Myung Kwak, 48, of Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, and Alisha Constain, 27, of Peterborough, were both charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance (opioid and cocaine) and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Kwak was additionally charged with driving while under suspension, driving without a validated permit, operating a motor vehicle without insurance and resisting a peace officer.

Constain was additionally charged with possession of a Schedule 2 substance.

Both of the accused were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on July 17.

