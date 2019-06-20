Waterloo police investigating reports of indecent act

Waterloo Regional Police say a young man was reportedly spotted touching himself inappropriately in Waterloo on Thursday.

Police say the first incident occurred at around 6:15 p.m. near Sandringham Drive and Old Abbey Road.

Twenty minutes later, police say he was spotted again in the parking lot at Conestoga Mall.

Police describe the suspect as being white, 15 to 20 years old, with dark shaggy hair and a thin build. He was wearing a white T-shirt and dark pants.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 6399 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.