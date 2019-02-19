Crime
February 19, 2019 10:00 am
Updated: February 19, 2019 10:01 am

Man arrested after performing several indecent acts at Waterloo apartment building: police

A man was arrested at an apartment building in Waterloo on Sunday after several reports of indecent acts within the building.

Waterloo Regional Police said that a man approached several women at an apartment building on Erb Street West and exposed himself.

They say that a 22-year-old Waterloo man was charged with criminal harassment and indecency.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

