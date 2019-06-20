Politics
June 20, 2019

Pete Buttigieg confronts cop’s fatal shooting of black man as debate approaches

By Sara Burnett The Associated Press

In this June 14, 2019, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks at a grassroots event in Alexandria, Va.

AP Photo/Sait Serkan Gurbuz, File
The fatal shooting of a black man by a white police officer has posed perhaps the biggest challenge so far for South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg‘s 2020 presidential bid.

The 37-year-old Democrat has been forced to navigate the dual roles of mayor and candidate at a critical time for both his campaign and city.

The death of Eric Logan also has drawn attention to Buttigieg’s struggle to appeal to black voters and threatens to undo some of the progress he has made with the minority community.

Buttigieg suggested Wednesday that the experience has made him a better leader and will allow him to speak during the campaign about issues he’s dealt with firsthand.

That may be particularly true as he stands on the debate stage next week.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

