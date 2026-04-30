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Politics

Toronto priest wins top literary prize for book on the homelessness crisis

By Nicole Thompson The Canadian Press
Posted April 30, 2026 10:36 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Homelessness in Toronto more than doubles since 2021: survey'
Homelessness in Toronto more than doubles since 2021: survey
WATCH: Homelessness in Toronto more than doubles since 2021: survey – Jul 8, 2025
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An Anglican priest has won a top literary prize for her book about Canada’s homelessness crisis.

Maggie Helwig received the $40,000 Shaughnessy Cohen Prize for Political Writing at a ceremony in Ottawa on Wednesday night.

She took home the award for “Encampment: Resistance, Grace, and an Unhoused Community.”

The book follows Helwig’s fight to allow an encampment to remain in the yard beside the Anglican church in Toronto’s Kensington Market where she is the priest.

Rev'd Canon Maggie Helwig View image in full screen
Rev. Canon Maggie Helwig watches as Toronto city workers clear the unhoused encampment at St. Stephen-in-the-Fields Church in Toronto on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025. Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Helwig had to go up against various authorities who wanted to clear the churchyard, and the city ultimately tore the encampment down in October, five months after the book was published.

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The judges call “Encampment” “a clear-eyed call to not look away, but to deepen understanding of the issue” of homelessness.

The book also won the 2025 Toronto Book Award.

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