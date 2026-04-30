Young Canadians want AI companies to make chatbots less addictive: report

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A new report focusing on the perspectives of young people says the government should order AI companies to take steps to curb the addictive aspects of their AI chatbots.

It’s one of a series of recommendations made by youth between the ages of 17 and 23 who took part in roundtables across the country.

The report says AI platforms should be required to “address the addictive design of AI chatbots by requiring measures such as content filters and optional data cache deletion, and explicitly providing users with the ability to determine levels of responsiveness and conversationality.”

The report was published by McGill University’s Centre for Media, Technology and Democracy on Thursday. Organizers held four consultation events between November 2025 and March 2026 and 100 young people took part.

Participants focused on four topics: AI chatbots, information integrity, data privacy and age assurance.

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The report notes that the participants came of age with AI technology.

“In Toronto, participants reflected at length on the role of addictive design in AI chatbots. They argued that the sycophancy of many chatbot systems is intended to sustain interaction, cultivate dependency, and maximize time-on-platform,” it said.

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The report says chatbots tend to reinforce users’ beliefs and emotional states and “generate the false experience of being understood.” It adds that those effects are the result of deliberate design choices made in the pursuit of profit.

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“Several participants described their own experiences of cognitive off-loading or emotional reliance that they found difficult to reverse, and linked these dynamics to design choices they had never consented to,” the report says.

Among other recommendations, the report says social media platforms and search engines should be required to have easy options for opting out of integrated AI technologies.

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It also calls for a new government body that could evaluate systems, audit algorithms and enforce safety standards.

Participants will hold an event to present the report and their recommendations on Parliament Hill on Thursday.

The federal government is working on separate pieces of legislation to address online privacy and online harms, and has also promised a national AI strategy.

The promised online harms bill could include age restrictions for access to social media, like the ban for those under 16 introduced in Australia last year. The government is also considering whether to include AI chatbots in any ban.

The report says the participants felt excluded from governance processes on digital issues.

“This was particularly salient in discussions of age assurance, where the vulnerability of children and young people is routinely invoked as a justification for regulatory intervention, yet young people themselves remain largely absent from the decision-making spaces where those interventions are designed,” the report says.

The report flagged privacy concerns around age verification technologies and called for a standardized age-verification system that would “restrict users’ access to generative AI platforms through the creation of an anonymized digital token system.”