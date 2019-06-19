Kelowna Magic! concert cancelled; only some ticket holders offered refunds

For some music enthusiasts in Kelowna, summer will be starting with a fizzle instead of a sizzle.

A concert that was expected to take over the Island Stage at Kelowna’s Waterfront Park on Friday to celebrate the start of summer has been cancelled.

On Wednesday afternoon, the City of Kelowna forwarded a message to media from the event’s organizer, saying the Magic! concert isn’t going ahead.

The statement from the event’s organizer, Rock District, said only some ticket holders will receive refunds.

Others are being offered tickets for possible future events put on by Rock District, but won’t be able to redeem their credit until next year.

“Patrons who live out of town will receive refunds from point of purchase,” said the statement from Rock District.

“Tickets purchased by locals will be honoured at any future Rock District Island Stage concerts of equal or greater value starting in 2020,” the statement continued.

The way the cancellation is being handled has angered and frustrated ticket holder Michelle Davis.

The West Kelowna woman had two tickets to the show and said she is now out $123.

“If a concert has to be cancelled it has to be cancelled. Sometimes things happen beyond people’s control,” said Davis.

“But to actually tell your local patrons, ‘Sorry, we are not giving you a refund, you can use the tickets in 2020,’ it is not even acceptable.”

Davis said she has reached out to Rock District and has yet to hear back.

She is now hoping to recoup the cost of her tickets by disputing the charge for the tickets with her credit card company.

“I guess it is buyer beware,” she said.

The organizers closed their brief statement by expressing their “deepest apologies for the inconveniences that [the cancellation] has caused.”

The show by the L.A.-based group was billed online as “the best outdoor concert happening all summer in Kelowna,” and was supposed to feature food trucks as well as two opening acts.

The brief statement did not list a reason for the cancellation and Rock District has not responded to requests for comment.

A phone number listed online for Rock District is no longer in service.