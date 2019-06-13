Do you believe in life without a Cher concert?

It’s not the news Cher fans were hoping for.

The singer’s show was shut down when she fell ill shortly before she was scheduled to hit a Winnipeg stage in May.

Bell MTS Place was looking at finding a replacement date, but as of Thursday, the show has been cancelled entirely due to scheduling difficulties.

Tickets purchased online or by phone will be automatically refunded, while people who bought their tickets in person can get a refund at their point of purchase.

The 73-year-old pop star was in town for her ‘Here We Go Again’ tour May 21, and fans were left waiting for more than an hour after openers Nile Rodgers and Chic performed before being told Cher was too ill to hit the stage.

